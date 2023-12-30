In 2024, my focus is on achieving the best version of myself: Kismat Ki Lakiro Se actress Sumati Singh

As we stand on the cusp of a new year, the anticipation of turning over a new leaf and striving for personal growth becomes palpable. Sumati Singh, currently captivating audiences in Kismat Ki Lakiro Se, opens up about her resolutions for 2024 and the comprehensive improvements she envisions for the coming year.

Sumati is determined to make 2024 a year of holistic upliftment. She shares, “In 2024, my focus is on achieving the best version of myself. I am committed to working on both my physical and mental fitness, with a particular emphasis on strengthening my core. Additionally, I aim to acquire new skills, such as playing the keyboard and learning how to swim. This is my plan for personal growth and well-being in the coming year. Additionally, I promise myself an international trip next year”

Addressing the challenges she seeks to overcome in the New Year, Sumati emphasizes reducing overthinking and maintaining a positive outlook in every situation. She said, “I want to reduce my overthinking and maintain a positive outlook in every situation. My goal is to consistently embrace positivity and see significant financial and professional growth. Despite challenges, I have clear personal and career objectives.”

On the professional front, the actress plans to diversify her presence, stating, “In 2024, I plan to boost my Instagram engagement, take on acting roles in web shows, and do more music videos. These are key aspects of my career goals for the upcoming year.”

Despite the demanding nature of busy schedules, Sumati underscores the importance of balance between career and personal life. She shares, “I have always been aware of maintaining a balance between my career and personal life. Even after working 12 hours on set, I ensure that the remaining time is dedicated entirely to my family, giving them my full attention. Despite tiredness, I make it a point to go out for movies or late-night dinners with my family to maintain that balance.” As she wishes everyone a Happy New Year, her commitment to holistic self-improvement resonates with the spirit of renewal that the new year represents.