Exclusive: Sapan Gulati bags Shemaroo Umang show Kismat Ki Lakiro Se

Actor Sapan Gulati who is presently seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum will soon join the cast of Shemaroo Umang’s show Kismat Ki Lakiro Se. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, the show has Abhishek Singh Pathania, Shaily Pandey and Sumati Singh playing the leads.

Sapan who is known for his roles in projects Criminal Justice, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Kamya Sutra etc, is seen playing the role of Bandish in Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, the show on Sony TV.

As per a reliable source, “Sapana will play the role of the female lead’s friend who will want to partner her in his business of Cloud Kitchen.”

We buzzed Sapan Gulati but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

