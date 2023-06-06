ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Sapan Gulati bags Shemaroo Umang show Kismat Ki Lakiro Se

Sapan Gulati who is presently seen in Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, will soon enter the Shemaroo Umang show Kismat Ki Lakiro Se. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jun,2023 11:39:29
Exclusive: Sapan Gulati bags Shemaroo Umang show Kismat Ki Lakiro Se

Actor Sapan Gulati who is presently seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum will soon join the cast of Shemaroo Umang’s show Kismat Ki Lakiro Se. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, the show has Abhishek Singh Pathania, Shaily Pandey and Sumati Singh playing the leads.

Sapan who is known for his roles in projects Criminal Justice, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Kamya Sutra etc, is seen playing the role of Bandish in Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, the show on Sony TV.

As per a reliable source, “Sapana will play the role of the female lead’s friend who will want to partner her in his business of Cloud Kitchen.”

We buzzed Sapan Gulati but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Are you happy with this entry and new development in the story plot?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

It is a very timely taken call to end Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi: Producer Ninad Vaidya, Dashami Creations

Exclusive: Sony TV’s long-running show Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi to end on 7 July

Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May – 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Exclusive: Rahul Dev roped in for Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

RIP: Gufi Paintal aka Mahabharat’s Shakuni Mama passes away 

 

 

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
It is a very timely taken call to end Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi: Producer Ninad Vaidya, Dashami Creations
It is a very timely taken call to end Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi: Producer Ninad Vaidya, Dashami Creations
Exclusive: Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi to end on 7 July
Exclusive: Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi to end on 7 July
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti’s ill-treatment with Surilii angers Shivendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti’s ill-treatment with Surilii angers Shivendra
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May - 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May - 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
We plan to get relatable drama and good storytelling: Pearl Grey, Head of Content - Fiction and Non-Fiction, Dangal 2
We plan to get relatable drama and good storytelling: Pearl Grey, Head of Content - Fiction and Non-Fiction, Dangal 2
Exclusive: Prashant Singh Rajput bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Prashant Singh Rajput bags Atrangi show Drishti
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi’s secret romantic meeting before marriage
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi’s secret romantic meeting before marriage
Raj Anadkat's special birthday wish for sister wins hearts
Raj Anadkat's special birthday wish for sister wins hearts
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi saves Lakshmi from an accident 
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi saves Lakshmi from an accident 
Guess Ashnoor Kaur's next vacation destination
Guess Ashnoor Kaur's next vacation destination
Watch: Avneet Kaur makes smashing entry in black kurti at airport, internet can't keep calm
Watch: Avneet Kaur makes smashing entry in black kurti at airport, internet can't keep calm
Siddharth Nigam's stunning squad moment is here, grooves to Daler Mehndi's 'Halla Bol'
Siddharth Nigam's stunning squad moment is here, grooves to Daler Mehndi's 'Halla Bol'
Read Latest News