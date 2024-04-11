Exclusive: Kismat Ki Lakiron Se Completes 500 Episodes, Sumati Singh, Shaily Priya & Abhishek Pathania React

Shemaroo Umang’s popular show ‘Kismat Ki Lakiron Se,’ starring Shaily Priya, Abhishek Pathania, and Sumati Singh in key roles, has completed the milestone of 500 episodes. The show started in September 2023 and has been entertaining the audience with a gripping storyline, intense drama, and love. The show team celebrated this special achievement by cutting the cake. On the other hand, in an interview with IWMBuzz, the show’s lead cast reacted to it.

Shaily Priya, Sumati Singh & Abhishek Pathania’s Reaction On Completing 500 Episodes

Reacting about the show, Shaily Priya, who portrays Shraddha, said, ” I’m feeling good. The best part about audiences is that they don’t just love us but also our families; they send good wishes, so it feels good.”

On the other hand, Sumati Singh expressed her view on how the show continued to impress: “As the show name suggests, ‘Kismat Ki Lakiron Se’, so the show is running with the help of destiny. Destiny brought us together, and with the help of destiny, we are doing well so far.”

Abhishek Pathania said, “Didn’t imagine the show would complete 500 episodes as the channel was new, but now it has so disgusting the fact and wish to give our best for the audience.”

Shaily Priya, Sumati Singh & Abhishek Pathania’s Bond With Each Other And Team

Talking about the bond, Shaily Priya said, “The bonding between actors is very good. When someone needs, the other is there to support, which is the best thing.” Further, she said, “Shooting scenes with Sumati, Abhishek, and Varun is her favorite.”

Sumati expressed, “My best scenes were the starting episodes where Shraddha and Kirti used to play and be bubbly and fun. But my favorite to date is the time when Shraddha was kidnapped, and Kirti had to marry.”

Lastly, Abhishek said, “I can’t pick one scene to be my favorite as there are different scenes with different people, and it’s hard to choose.”

Watch the video below for more!