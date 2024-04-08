Exclusive: Pratik Parihar to enter Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakiron Se

Actor Pratik Parihar who was seen in Colors’ Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, will soon enter the Shemaroo Umang television show Kismat Ki Lakiron Se, produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, the show has Abhishek Singh Pathania, Shaily Pandey and Sumati Singh playing the leads.

Pratik will play the negative lead on the show. His name will be Gulaal, and he will be shown as the husband of Kirti (Sumati Singh).

As per a reliable source, “He will be a typical UP ka bhaiya. He will be very quirky, arrogant, fearless, Smart, funny but negative.”

This is the first time Pratik will be attempting such a character.

We buzzed Pratik but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get a revert till we filed the story.

