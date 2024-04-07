I believe in nurturing my body and mind to age healthily and gracefully: Gurpreet Singh on World Health Day

Actor Gurpreet Singh who is seen in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj and Colors’ Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, believes that nothing holds a bigger priority than staying healthy. The actor who is currently seen as Mr. Rafique Baig in the show Vanshaj admits that it can be difficult to keep up with your health needs when you have a packed schedule, he adds that he tries his best to make sure his body has all that it needs to be healthy. On World Health Day celebrated today (7 April), Gurpreet talks about a healthy lifestyle.

Says Gurpreet, “As an actor, I believe that health is not just a conversation but a lifestyle choice that requires consistent effort and dedication. Understandably, maintaining good health can be challenging amidst busy schedules and temptations, but prioritising it is essential for overall well-being. Personally, I find that integrating small, sustainable changes into daily routines, such as regular exercise and mindful eating, helps in making health goals achievable in the long run.”

Today fitness is all about very strict diet regimes. Talking about them, he says, “Regarding strict diet regimes, it’s crucial to strike a balance. While discipline is admirable, overdoing it can indeed lead to adverse effects. My advice would be to approach dieting with moderation and to listen to your body’s signals. Opt for a well-rounded, nutrient-rich diet rather than extreme measures that may compromise your health in the long term.”

Gurpreet says that there are three fitness and health mantras that we must never forget. “Three fitness and health tips that I religiously follow include that firstly I prioritise hydration. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps in maintaining overall health and supports bodily functions. The second one is that I incorporate regular physical activity. Whether it’s hitting the gym, going for a run, or practicing yoga, staying active is key to keeping both the body and mind in top shape. And the third one is that I practice mindfulness. Taking time for mental well-being through practices like meditation or deep breathing exercises can help reduce stress and promote overall balance,’ he says.

Ask him if he also has a fear of ageing, and he says, “As for ageing, while it’s a natural process, I choose to embrace it gracefully while focusing on maintaining good health. Rather than fearing the passage of time, I believe in nurturing my body and mind to age healthily and gracefully. After all, age is just a number, and what truly matters is how we feel inside.”