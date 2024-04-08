Exclusive: Saavi Ki Savaari fame Farman Haider bags his next on Colors; to play lead in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s show

Talented actor Farman Haider who is presently seen playing the lead in Dangal TV’s Aaina, has bagged his next lead role. As we know, Aaina is all set to end, and we at IWMBuzz.com share an interesting update that Farman has already bagged his next show. Farman has been locked to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s new show for Colors.

Yes, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt was also in contention for this role in the new show. However, it seems like Farman has been locked for the same.

Farman who is known for his portrayals in shows Rakshabandhan… Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal, Saavi Ki Savaari etc, is presently doing Aaina on Dangal. He is best known in the role of Nityam Dalmiya in Colors Saavi Ki Savaari.

As per a reliable source, “Farman will be back on Colors with this show.”

As for the show, we hear that this will be a Hindi remake of a popular Colors Kannada show Lakshana. The story revolves around the lives of two girls who are exchanged in the hospital. It is the tale of a dusky girl and her trials in life.

We buzzed Farman but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.