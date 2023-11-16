Kismat Ki Lakiron Se Full Episode 377: Shraddha Slaps Dr. Sahil

The Shemaroo’s show Kismat Ki Lakiron Se is a classic entertainment on Indian television. The show keeps the audience hooked with the screens with the gripping storyline and intriguing scenes. Now, the audience will once again witness something interesting as the lead character, Shraddha, slaps Dr. Sahil. Let’s check it out.

In the show, the audience already witnessed that Dr. Sahil is slowly getting attracted to Shraddha for her beauty and genuine nature. Not just that, Abhi also notices that and asks Dr Sahib candidly whether he likes Shraddha.

However, in the coming episode, the audience can witness Dr. Sahil sharing details about Abhay’s reports to Shraddha. He shares that there is no improvement in Abhay’s condition and not just that his bruises are so deep that there is no effect of the medicines Dr Sahib has given him till now. Also, there are no signs of improvement.

Hearing this, Shraddha will get upset. At the same time, Dr. Sahil gathers courage to share his feelings for Shraddha. While getting this proposal from Dr. Sahil, Shraddha will get angry, slap him on his face, and get upset with his behavior. And it would be interesting to see what next will happen in the show.

