Shravani spoiler: Shivansh and Shravani meet with an accident

Shemaroo Umang’s show Shravani is gearing up for exciting drama. As seen so far, Shravani unveils this big news to Amma, and because of that, Shivansh’s marriage gets canceled, and then Amma decides that Shivansh will marry Shravani. The duo get married in an intimate ceremony and take blessings from everyone. But later, Tau ji asks for some time before Shravani’s farewell, to which Amma agrees.

The next morning, Shravani goes to the market with Tau ji, where Chandra’s friend Madhu bumps into Tau ji and accuses him of teasing her. However, before Madhu can slap Tau ji, Shravani arrives and pushes her back. But everything turns wrong as Shravani comes to know that Madhu is a police officer, and so she arrests Shravani for her ill behavior.

In the coming episode, Chandra’s daughter Sweety plans to kill Shravani and Shivansh. As the two decides to leave, Sweety fails Shivansh’s motorcycle breaks. Shivansh and Shravani leave after bidding adieu to all. However, soon he realizes that the bike’s brakes are not working and gets worried. He loses balance and soon the two meet with an accident.

The show is about Shravani, who is an 8 yrs-old girl, living with her parents. Her parents are blind and were thrown out from their house for doing inter-caste marriage. Shravani aim in life of becoming an eye doctor, so that she can cure her blind parents, Shravani is completely devoted to her parents and expresses neither rancor nor complaint when it comes to being the eyes of her parents. Despite of her family condition Shravani is an ever-smiling girl is quick to make friends and ends up lighting up every room she walks into. She usually wins every battle she enters…not by weapons of cunningness envy or anger, but by her love and innocence. Shravani gets to know that her father can get his eye sight back but they don’t have monies for the treatment and being raised in poor family she is helpless