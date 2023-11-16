Shravani Hindi Drama Show: Shravani And Shivansh Get Married, Chandra Plans New Conspiracy

Shravani Spoiler: In Shemaroo’s famous show Shravani, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Continuing with the same, now the audience will get to see that the lead character, Shravani, gets the postmortem report of Shivansh’s father, and it comes as a shock as the report clearly shows that it is not Shravani’s father but someone else who is responsible for killing Shivansh’s father. Later, Shravani also finds that the murderer of Shivansh’s father is none other than his mother, Sudha, and the reason behind Sudha killing her husband is because she was troubled by the domestic violence.

After this, Shravani unveils this big news to Amma, and because of that, Shivansh’s marriage gets canceled, and then Amma decides that Shivansh will marry Shravani. The duo get married in an intimate ceremony and take blessings from everyone. But later, Tau ji asks for some time before Shravani’s farewell, to which Amma agrees. The next morning, Shravani goes to the market with Tau ji, where Chandra’s friend Madhu bumps into Tau ji and accuses him of teasing her.

However, before Madhu can slap Tau ji, Shravani arrives and pushes her back. But everything turns wrong as Shravani comes to know that Madhu is a police officer, and so she arrests Shravani for her ill behavior. While Chandra and Madhu enjoyed that their plan worked out, Shravani couldn’t stop crying.

