Exclusive: Sara Khan to produce a web film for Shemaroo; Jaskaran Singh Gandhi to feature in the project

Popular actress Sara Khan has had an admirable journey as an actor. There have been reports of her donning the role of a Producer for a long time. Media reports have stated that Sara has contemplated creating relatable and engrossing projects as a Producer. The news that has reached us at IWMBuzz.com is that noted actor Jaskaran Singh Gandhi has been roped in for Sara Khan’s new project.

Jaskaran Singh Gandhi who came into the limelight in the role of Dodo in Miley Jab Hum Tum, was recently seen in the Vicky Kaushal film Sam Bahadur. Now, the news is that he will be seen in Sara Khan’s digital film which is titled ‘Choices’. The concept of the film will be related to the tough choices that one is forced to make in life. The project is said to be for Shemaroo.

We buzzed Jas but did not get through to him.

We also reached out to Sara but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Sara, she is presently seen in the Sun Neo show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. She is known for projects Sapna Babul Ka.. Bidaai, Ram Milaayi Jodi, Sasural Simar Ka, Santoshi Maa etc.

It will be interesting to see Sara Khan develop and grow this new facet in her of becoming a Producer. We wish her all the best!!

