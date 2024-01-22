Exclusive: Javed Pathan to enter Shemaroo’s Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal

Actor Javed Pathan who is known for his baddie roles in television, will don yet another negative role on TV now. He will be seen entering the Shemaroo show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal. The show produced by CLS Entertainment has Akshita Mudgal and Het Makwana playing the lead roles. While Akshita plays the role of Tulsi, Het Makwana plays Lord Krishna.

The story is about a devotee and her devotion towards his God. The show will focus on the bond and friendship between God and his devotee. Tulsi is a modern girl who believes in Lord Krishna. She has grown up listening to Lord Krishna’s stories. The show will see Lord Krishna being with his devotee for life.

We at IWMBuzz.com recently reported about child actor Hardika Sharma playing the role of Radha in the mythological track in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Child actress Hardika Sharma to enter Shemaroo’s show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal

Now, we hear of Javed Pathan entering in a negative role.

As per a reliable source, “Javed will play the role of the villain, Aristhasur.”

We buzzed Javed but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates on the television front, web space and also about the films.