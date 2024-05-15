Exclusive: Shemaroo Umang show Kismat Ki Lakiron Se to go off-air

Kismat Ki Lakiron Se the popular Shemaroo Umang show is all set to go off air this week. The news coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that the show will air its last episode on 20 May, with the cast and crew having wrapped up their shoot already. The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions.

We get to hear that the ending and the development to shut the show came abruptly, which needed a quick change of the ongoing track too.

As we know, Kismat Ki Lakiron Se has been one of the flagship shows of Shemaroo Umang and has had a good run. The show starring Shaily Pandey, Abhishek Pathania, Varun Sharma and Sumati Singh, has been appreciated for its storytelling and interesting plots. The most shocking aspect is that the show had a good run of over 500 episodes and will be missed by the audience now.

A reliable source from the show told us, “The news of the show shutting shop came to us very abruptly and it was a shocker. The show will have a happy ending, with the audience surely wanting for more.”

We tried calling the actors of the show, but did not get through to them.

As they say, every ending comes with a new beginning. So we wish the cast and crew all the best for their next!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates from the TV, film and OTT spaces!!