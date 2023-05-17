ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Haye Garmi: Nikki Tamboli takes sensuous dip in swimming pool, shares wet video in bikini

Nikki Tamboli is someone who takes care of her fitness game to a great extent. A huge part of it also involves flaunting her stunning figure and well, that's exactly what she's doing from her end again. Want to check it out? Here you go

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 May,2023 07:55:06
Haye Garmi: Nikki Tamboli takes sensuous dip in swimming pool, shares wet video in bikini

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most charismatic and enigmatic actresses and performing artistes that we all currently are blessed with in the Hindi TV industry. The actress started her career immediately after getting her share of love, appreciation and success in the Hindi TV industry and well, soon, her career took off on an all-time high like never before. Nikki became immensely popular after shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and other projects and well, so far, it has indeed been an incredible journey for her. Her social media game is lit and that’s why, whenever she shares new and engaging content on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, it is nothing less than a fabulous experience for the audience to see and witness.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the life of Nikki Tamboli:

The best thing that we all must admire about Nikki Tamboli has to be the fact that come what may, she always likes to ensure that she maintains a nice and healthy balance between her work and personal life. Well, that’s why, whenever she’s tired and exhausted, she always takes a little bit of time from her busy schedule to ensure that she has fun. Right now, Goa is her present location and we love it. Well, what’s really the vibe of Goa folks if you don’t chill in the swimming pool in a bikini? Well, that’s exactly what she’s busy doing at her end. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, hey folks, absolutely amazing and incredible, right folks? A visual delight indeed, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Nikki Tamboli raises temperature in Goa with sensuality (hot video alert)
Nikki Tamboli raises temperature in Goa with sensuality (hot video alert)
Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari’s Mother’s Day moments are the sweetest, check out
Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari’s Mother’s Day moments are the sweetest, check out
In Pics: Nikki Tamboli and Abdu Rozik’s candid moments from Entertainment Ki Raat are adorable
In Pics: Nikki Tamboli and Abdu Rozik’s candid moments from Entertainment Ki Raat are adorable
Nikki Tamboli is a visual delight in black sports bra and yoga pants, check out
Nikki Tamboli is a visual delight in black sports bra and yoga pants, check out
Watch: Nikki Tamboli gets romantic with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, makes him feel the heat
Watch: Nikki Tamboli gets romantic with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, makes him feel the heat
Nikki Tamboli, and floral sensuous pantsuit, what a vision
Nikki Tamboli, and floral sensuous pantsuit, what a vision
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh has a special message for Vicky Kaushal, check out
Rakul Preet Singh has a special message for Vicky Kaushal, check out
Hansika Motwani is having sleepless nights, find out why
Hansika Motwani is having sleepless nights, find out why
Mouni Roy is feeling lazy on couch, see what's cooking?
Mouni Roy is feeling lazy on couch, see what's cooking?
Rubina Dilaik parties hard with buddies, pics go viral
Rubina Dilaik parties hard with buddies, pics go viral
Watch Now: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's bold and beautiful dance will stab hearts
Watch Now: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's bold and beautiful dance will stab hearts
Avneet Kaur and her 'peekaboo' moment
Avneet Kaur and her 'peekaboo' moment
Read Latest News