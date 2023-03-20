The Bigg Boss beauty Nikki Tamboli is having a blast on a Sunday. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video having good times with her friends. She could be seen partying hard and having a blast with her beauties in the video.

Nikki shot to fame with her participation in the reality shows Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, The Khatra Khatra Show and others. She has also been featured in countless hit music videos and also in some south films to date.

Sharing the video, Nikki Tamboli wrote, “Why be moody when you can shake your booty???” Here take a look-

In the video, we can see Nikki Tamboli wearing a gorgeous metallic sequinned bralette that she topped with a backless blue halter neck mini dress. The diva teamed it with her long wavy mid-parted hair. The actress completed the look with bold makeup look and stunning heels. The actress can be seen all gorgeous and breaking a leg with her fellow friends at the party.

Soon after she shared the video on her social media handle, fans and netizens couldn’t help but go gaga with the video. While some couldn’t stop admiring Nikki’s dancing skills, some praised Nikki’s undeniable hotness in the video.

Sharing the video, Nikki further added hashtags like: #weekend #weekendvibes #saturday #mygirls #happiness #vibes #gratitude #grateful #happyme

What are your thoughts on the above video by Nikki Tamboli? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.