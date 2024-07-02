How To Style Chikankari Kurti In Monsoon Ft. Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik And Shweta Tiwari

Chikankari Kurtis are the most stylish and trendy ethnic wear that never goes out of fashion. Styling a Chikankari kurti in the monsoon season can be practical and stylish, drawing inspiration from fashion icons like Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, and Shweta Tiwari. Here’s how you can do it:

Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik And Shweta Tiwari’s Chikankari Kurti-

1. Hina Khan

Taking to an Instagram post, Hina Khan shared a picture series of herself as she opts for a stunning white round neckline, ¾ length sleeves, warp over design with floral Chikankari embroidery featuring and pleas flared Kurti, which looks fantastic. She styles her look with a sleek hairstyle and oxidized jewelry like Hina Khan. You must give it a try.

2. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik shared stunning photos of herself on Instagram showcasing her ethnic look in a light blue long Kurti with an elegant neckline, ¾ length sleeves, and white chikankari embroidery all over the fit. You can pair in ethnic Kurti with a contrasting color flare palazzo like Rubina Dilaik. If you want to copy this look, you can buy this fit from The Chikan Label.

3. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari posted pictures of herself flaunting her elegance in a pink kurta set. The fit features a light pink color with a round neckline with a little slit, and full sleeves, with beautiful Chikankari floral threadwork embroidery all over the kurta. If you want a simple Kurti look, opt for the Shweta Tiwari-inspired Chikankari Kurti.

By incorporating these tips, inspired by the stylish choices of Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, and Shweta Tiwari, you can effortlessly style your Chikankari kurti to suit the monsoon season while staying fashionable and comfortable.