I strive to get the best out of myself: Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni on playing Adhya in Anupamaa

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni is engaging audiences immensely through her complex role of Adhya in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa. Playing Adhya is quite a challenge for Aurra and she revels in shooting for the complex scenes involving the character.

Says Aurra, “I am happy that Anupamaa as a show is engaging the audience with its realistic tracks. I am here to work with my co-stars, production and crew who work tirelessly to be on top of their craft every day. Our responsibility is to keep performing for the love of the audience that we get.”

Talking about the complexities of the character, Aurra avers, “Aadhya is emoting quite contrasting emotions on the screen. She is protective about her relationship with her father, insecure about Shruti and aggressive in pain mixed with her mother Anupama. I continuously strive to get the best out of myself and believe firmly that God is on my side. So I spend lots of time performing in a way that I have never imagined.

Ask Aurra about the attributes in Adhya she likes the most and she states, “Her honesty and straightforwardness. Even if she is in deep pain of dissertation by her mother, she is compassionate and loving from deep within.”

“Both the emotions are quite a contrast but I am a different person altogether when I am facing the camera. A few deep breaths, closed eyes and focus allows me to flow through the emotions,” she adds when talking about the hatred Adhya has towards her mother and love for Shruti.

Aurra is eager to meet the ace Producer Rajan Shahi. “I haven’t met him yet but am eagerly looking forward to meeting him and getting his insights on my work and place of improvement as per his masterly eyes.”

Talking about her experience working with the immensely talented cast of Anupamaa, Aurra shares, “It’s an amazing experience to work with these people. Rupali Maa is an amazing artist (the way she adapted to be Anupamaa) and an amazing person, soft and easygoing on sets, very down-to-earth. There is a lot to learn from her. Gaurav Khanna is so much into his work and has an amazing eye for detail. Sukirti Kandpal is elegantly beautiful and particular about her work. Overall it’s an amazing experience where I have a lot to learn, express and emote as an artist. Also, this is a big learning opportunity to be with the big names of TV.”

Way to go, Aurra!!