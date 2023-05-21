ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

“I’m champagne”, Nikki Tamboli goes cheeky

Nikki Tamboli keeps her fashion on check as she took to her social media handle to keep her look all grand and gorgeous. The actress is giving us goals in the saree avatar, check out:

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 May,2023 12:34:47
Nikki Tamboli, known for her vibrant personality and captivating screen presence, is a fashionista who effortlessly exudes style and glamour. With an impeccable sense of fashion, she has become a trendsetter, inspiring her fans with her sartorial choices and impeccable taste.

Nikki Tamboli embraces a diverse range of fashion styles, seamlessly transitioning from chic and sophisticated to bold and edgy. Whether she graces the red carpet or shares glimpses of her everyday looks on social media, Nikki’s fashion choices consistently make a statement, reflecting her confident and fearless attitude.

Nikki turns cheeky in shimmers

Nikki Tamboli, the popular actress, recently shared a captivating video that has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Nikki showcases her glamorous side as she gracefully dons a stunning saree. With a daring neckline that exudes confidence, she confidently strikes poses in front of the camera, leaving a lasting impression. Complementing her golden-colored saree, Nikki accessorizes with matching bracelets, opting for a minimalist approach by forgoing earrings and a necklace. Her hair is elegantly styled in a sleek ponytail, further accentuating her overall look. This mesmerizing video of Nikki Tamboli has quickly gained viral status, captivating audiences with her irresistible charm and impeccable fashion sense.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I’m not your cup of tea; I’m champagne”

Here take a look-

What are your views on the above style file? Let us know in the comments

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

