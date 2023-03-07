Jasmin Bhasin isn’t getting enough of her Madrid trip. The Bigg Boss beauty has taken it to her Instagram handle to share some stunning glimpses from her Madrid trip and we are definitely loving it through and through. The actress combined some beautiful memories from her Madrid trip and shared it on her Instagram handle, leaving us with pure goals.

In the video, we can see Jasmin romping around the streets Madrid. The diva wore a stylish brown high-neck t-shirt. She tucked in her low-waist denim jeans. The actress completed the look with a bomber icy-blue jacket to keep herself warm. The actress rounded it off with her long wavy hair and minimal makeup. Romping like a diva on the streets, the actress channelled the beauty of the place in the reel itself.

Sharing the video, Jasmin wrote, “Madrid ki yaadein 💕#teriyaadein #reelsinstagram #reels” here take a look-

She vibed to the song “Teri Yaadein” as she shared the video on her Instagram-

Jasmin Bhasin became a household name after her participation in the show Bigg Boss. However, before that, she’s been popular as a Pollywood actress. The actress acted in several Punjabi films to date. However, later her Bigg Boss stint, Jasmin Bhasin also has been featured in countless music videos to date, that earned her immense appreciation from her fans.

Coming back to her Madrid vacation; are you getting the cues on how to take off your vacation further? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.