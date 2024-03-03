Inside Nikki Tamboli’s Dinner Date With Bestie Divya Aggarwal

Nikki Tamboli is an active social media user who often shares insights from her personal and professional life. And today, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant is partying with Bigg Boss OTT season 1 winner Divya Aggarwal. The photos from their dinner date are going viral on the internet, and you must not miss this.

Nikki and Divya’s dinner date sparked a buzz on the internet. The dynamic duo enjoyed a night filled with laughter and camaraderie. The two stars, known for their strong personalities, shared glimpses of their delightful evening on social media, leaving fans excited. And if you wonder what’s in there on the menu. So let us reveal that there is a spaghetti and cheese burst pizza that looks very tempting and mouth-watering. There were also other dishes we couldn’t see properly, but surely it was a treat to be true.

Nikki and Divya’s friendship flourished over a meal, showcasing a bond that goes beyond the screens and into real-life connections. Recently, Divya Aggarwal tied the knot with her boyfriend, Apurva. It was an intimate affair attended by her family, friends, and close ones.

Nikki Tamboli enjoys a huge fandom of 5 million on her Instagram handle. Her regular photos and videos keep her buzzing. Also, her presence on social media has made her a star.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.