International Yoga Day: Bhagya Lakshmi actress Maera Mishra urges one and all to explore yoga and its many benefits

Actress Maera Misshra who essays the role of Malishka in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi is a fitness enthusiast. She finds it important to maintain high levels of fitness. Maera banks on the art of Yoga to give her a healthy lifestyle. Today, on International Yoga Day (21 June), Maera talks about how Yoga is beneficial to her. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

She says, “Yoga is one of the most basic forms of exercise and I’ve been practicing it for almost 2 years now. It has helped me maintain my flexibility and core strength. Not only that, but I have realised, ever since I have been practicing yoga, I have this positive energy in me all the time, helps me deal with difficult situations with a calm approach.”

“Lately, I have been taking my mental as well as physical health very seriously, and I think Yoga helps me balance between the two. I remember my first yoga class, feeling uncertain and unsteady, but with each session, I discovered a deeper sense of peace and empowerment”, Maera adds.

Lastly, she says, “With time, I’ve grown to appreciate its intense impact on my body and soul. It is a great way to boost overall health and immunity. On this Yoga Day, I hope everyone can take a moment to explore yoga and its many benefits.”