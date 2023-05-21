ADVERTISEMENT
It is ‘perfection in imperfection’, for Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly celebrates her imperfections calling it perfect. The Anupmaa actress likes to embrace her natural self, and this beautiful picture says it all. Check it out:

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 May,2023 13:35:25
Perfection in imperfection is a concept that celebrates the beauty and value found in the flaws and uniqueness of individuals, objects, and experiences. It recognizes that imperfections are not flaws to be hidden or corrected, but rather characteristics that add depth, authenticity, and charm to the overall picture.

And that’s what Rupali Ganguly vouches for it seems. The actress shared it on her social media handle to drop a mirror selfie with a similar message.

Rupali Ganguly looks stunning

In the pictures we can see Rupali Ganguly wearing a sheer yellow printed ethnic kurti. She completed the look with her sleek straight hair that she teamed off with no makeup look. Clicking the stylish minimal selfie, she wrote, “Verified
Imperfect yet Perfect 🥰

#thankful #godiskind #blessed #nomakeup #skinglow #happy #saturday #morningvibes #rupaliganguly #lategram #jaimatadi #jaimahakal”

Check out:

Reactions

One wrote, “U can’t be imperfect ever see the smile u hv what can be perfect than this. If anyone asks me what’s the meaning of perfect I m gonna just show ur pic or say ur name !!❤️🧿”

Another wrote, “Imperfect is if self a I m perfect, so there is no doubt u r always perfect Bas hamari aakhon se dekhiye khud ko”

A third added, “In any appearance it still looks perfect, because @ rupali ganguly is beautiful inside and out, i really like it “

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

