'Jaaneman' Nikki Tamboli is 'jawaan' forever, come fall in love

Nikki Tamboli is one of the boldest and most charming divas that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry after Bigg Boss reality show. Check out her new swag video to completely fall in love with her -

Nikki Tamboli is one of the sexiest and most enigmatic divas and performing aristes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Nikki Tamboli has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, given the kind of love and affection that she’s got from her fans in all these years, we can certainly say for real that she deserves it all. Nikki started getting her share of fandom and success immediately after a successful appearance in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 and well, ever since then, she’s never looked back. Things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in every way possible and for real. Her social media game is literally lit and we love it.

Check out this stunning and sensuous video that Nikki Tamboli has shared from her end on Instagram:

Whenever Nikki Tamboli shares bold and sensuous content from her end on Instagram, it is nothing less than a visual delight and spectacle for the audience around her. Well, to tell you all about Nikki Tamboli, what’s the latest that we see? Well, the beautiful diva has shared a new video from her end where she’s seen doing immensely well for herself and stabbing hearts with her vogue quotient and seeing those curves, anyone will sweat for real. Check out here –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you all had to rate this stunning video of Nikki Tamboli, how will you all rate it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com