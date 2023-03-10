Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most admired and loved young sensations and digital creators in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry as a child artiste just like some of her other contemporaries and well, ever since then, things have indeed been wonderful and hunky-dory for her and how. She’s always aware about competition at her end and well, that’s why, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is always in a mood to get bigger and better as a talented performing artiste. Her social media game is quite literally lit and well, that’s exactly the reason why whenever she shares new updates on social media, netizens love it for real.

One of the best things about Jannat Zubair Rahmani is the fact that come what may, Jannat loves to share new and important updates of her own travel diaries in front of fans. Dubai has always been one of her best and favourite destinations and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever she gets an opportunity, she jets away to Dubai in order to enjoy her luxury lifestyle moments. Well, this time, her luxury lifestyle moment from Dubai has got the special attention of none other than Varun Dhawan and well, we are truly loving it for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, ain't it? Brilliant and wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks? Aren't the snaps inside the car super sexy and droolworthy?