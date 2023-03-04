Jannat Zubair, one of the leading television actresses prompted pure goals with her exclusive photoshoot on Instagram. Flaunting her sheer shimmery look aboard, the actress left her fandom enticed with preppy fashion goals. She shared three back-to-back pictures on her social media handle, keeping it all galactic in the glam look.

In the pictures, we can see Jannat Zubair wearing a sheer designer outfit in black, from the brand Barrooni led by Shivanee Saraf. The outfit is styled by Simran Khera. The actress decked it up with a sleek celebrity style high end ponytail. Her makeup looked on point as she teamed the outfit with shimmery glam smokey eye makeup look. She completed the look with filled-in eyebrows and pink glossy lips.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Jannat Zubair was last seen in the stunt-based television show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show also starred several other stars from the tv industry, starting from Rubina Dilaik to Shivangi Joshi and others. Jannat garnered immense love with her deliberate performance in the show, pulling off some killer stunts. Later to that, Jannat also made her Pollywood debut earning immense love for her honed acting chops. Recently she marked headlines with her song ‘Babu Shona Mona’, which she sang herself.

The actress is an active Instagram user. She owns over 40 million followers on her Instagram, and the count is elevating up every passing day. All thanks to her engaging posts and fashion decks on her social media. And this above stylish bold photoshoot says it all.

