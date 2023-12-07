Jannat Zubair’s brother Ayaan becomes her strict trainer at gym, former says ‘locha e ulfat’

Actress Jannat Zubair recently shared a fun-filled episode from her gym escapades on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her fitness routine. The Bollywood actress was joined by her brother, Ayaan Zubair, who took on the role of a strict trainer during the workout session.

In the amusing video, Jannat, sporting a stylish all-white gym outfit, was engrossed in a challenging leg exercise. However, as fatigue kicked in, she found herself momentarily exhausted and took a tumble. Enter Ayaan, the vigilant brother, who swiftly lifted her with one hand and placed her back on track, encouraging her to soldier on with the exercise.

Well, for the unnoticed we also get to witness how spectacularly strong her brother is! As he lifts Jannat with one hand. Check out the video below-

Well, it isn’t the first time that we saw this amazing sibling duo leaving their internet stunned with their hilarious amusing videos on the screen. And this one definitely is one of them. Soon after Jannat shared the video, it didn’t take very long to go viral on the internet.

Jannat Zubair’s work front

Jannat Zubair is a rising influencer on social media. The actress owns a huge fan following on Instagram. The diva is a true inspiration for her fans given her successful career and amazing fashion deck ups. The actress started off with a humble note as a child actor, and is currently shining all bright with her hard work. We have seen him working in television, then transitioning to Bollywood and then to Pollywood as well.