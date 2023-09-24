Television | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair’s ethnic embroidered co-ord set is perfect pick for your corporate Diwali parties [Photos]

Jannat Zubair's fashion choices are a showdown to her impeccable taste, and this silver co-ord set is no exception. The ensemble comprises a stylish bralette paired gracefully with palazzo pants, creating a balanced and elegant

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Sep,2023 21:30:01
Diwali, the festival of lights, is not just about the sparkle in the sky but also the sparkle in your wardrobe. When it comes to corporate Diwali parties, you want to dazzle with sophistication and style. Look no further than Jannat Zubair, who’s here to inspire your festive corporate fashion. She recently graced the scene in a stunning floral embroidered silver co-ord set that’s the perfect pick for your Diwali soirées.

Jannat Zubair’s fashion choices are a showdown to her impeccable taste, and this silver co-ord set is no exception. The ensemble comprises a stylish bralette paired gracefully with palazzo pants, creating a balanced and elegant look. What truly takes it up a notch is the embroidered silver jacket, adding a touch of glamour and finesse. The floral patterns on the jacket bring an element of traditional charm to the modern co-ord set, making it the ideal choice for a corporate Diwali gathering.

Jannat Zubair’s ethnic embroidered co-ord set is perfect pick for your corporate Diwali parties [Photos] 855042

Jannat Zubair’s ethnic embroidered co-ord set is perfect pick for your corporate Diwali parties [Photos] 855043

Jannat Zubair’s ethnic embroidered co-ord set is perfect pick for your corporate Diwali parties [Photos] 855044

Jannat Zubair’s ethnic embroidered co-ord set is perfect pick for your corporate Diwali parties [Photos] 855045

Now, let’s talk about how you can recreate Jannat Zubair’s radiant look for your corporate Diwali party. Begin with a silver co-ord set – a bralette and palazzo pants. This combination not only ensures comfort but also exudes contemporary style. Look for an ensemble with intricate floral embroidery for that touch of festive elegance.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the embroidered silver jacket. It’s what transforms the outfit from ordinary to extraordinary. Seek out a jacket with floral or traditional motifs that resonate with the Diwali spirit.

Jannat’s look is all about understated glam. Embrace wavy, long hair and style your tresses with soft waves for an effortlessly chic appearance. Opt for sleek eyebrows, kohled eyes, and rosy pink lips to enhance your natural beauty. The goal here is to strike the perfect balance between sophistication and simplicity.

When it comes to accessorizing, less is more. Consider delicate silver earrings or a bracelet to complement the silver ensemble without overwhelming the look.

In conclusion, Jannat Zubair’s ethnic embroidered co-ord set is the epitome of corporate ethnic fashion done right. It seamlessly blends traditional and modern elements to create a look that’s perfect for Diwali festivities in a corporate setting. So, get ready to shine like a star at your corporate Diwali party, because with this fashion inspiration, you’re sure to be the center of attention. After all, Diwali is not just about lighting lamps; it’s also about being the guiding light of style!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

