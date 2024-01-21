Jannat Zubair’s Gotta Work Salwar Suit Worth Rs. 4,800 Is Must-have Traditional Outfit

The sensational social media influencer and actress Jannat Zubair recently captured hearts with her traditional flair. The Tu Aashiqui actress is known for her impeccable sense of fashion, whether in ethnic or western outfits. However, her today’s glam in the gorgeous gotta work salwar suit is an affordable attire which is a must-have for every traditional lover. So, let’s take a full look.

Jannat Zubair’s Gotta Work Salwar Suit

Jannat continues to captivate attention with this gorgeous purple salwar suit from the clothing brand Gulabi Dori. The outfit includes a Muslim fabric kurta embellished with gotta work around the neckline and borders paired with matching simple muslin fabric pants and the organza dupatta with gotta work around the borders. This complete suit set is simple yet so elegant that you must have it in your wardrobe collection. And the good thing is that this set comes with an affordable price tag of Rs. 4,800.

How To Accessories?

Take inspiration from Jannat and keep the accessorising minimal to highlight the charm of the outfit. However, the young actress opts for diamond embellished earrings and a simple chain complementing her simplicity. With her open hairstyle, she added an extra dose of sophistication. The minimal makeup and pink lips suit her appearance, creating a wow moment. Isn’t it a perfect minimalistic choice for your every occasion?

What are your thoughts? Please let us know in the comments box below.