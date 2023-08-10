Jannat Zubair's new music video 'Watan Yaad Rahega' set to soar high on patriotism

Jannat Zubair, the popular actress and social media sensation, has unveiled exciting news for her fans – a new music video titled “Watan Yaad Rahega.” Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated release on the 10th of August. The diva took to her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak peek, sharing the captivating first poster of the song.

In the poster, Jannat Zubair stuns in an ethereal ensemble, wearing a sheer embellished beige salwar suit that exudes elegance. Her choice of attire perfectly complements her style and adds an extra layer of allure. The diva’s appearance is elevated with her signature long wavy hairdo, captivating kohled eyes, and a striking shade of red on her lips.

The poster emanates an aesthetic beauty, capturing Jannat Zubair’s charm and style in a single frame. The diva, clearly excited about the upcoming release, captioned the post with a patriotic touch, saying, “Watan Yaad Rahega 🇮🇳 Out tomorrow on my YouTube channel @zubairrahmani09 @vibhas.arora.”

With her announcement, Jannat Zubair has undoubtedly set the stage for an eagerly awaited musical treat that promises not only soulful melodies but also a visual feast. Fans can now eagerly anticipate the 10th of August to witness the magic she and her team have in store.

