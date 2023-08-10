ADVERTISEMENT
Jannat Zubair's new music video 'Watan Yaad Rahega' set to soar high on patriotism

Jannat Zubair, the famous actress and social media sensation, has unveiled exciting news for her fans – a new music video titled "Watan Yaad Rahega." Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated release on the 10th of August

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Aug,2023 07:45:25
Jannat Zubair, the popular actress and social media sensation, has unveiled exciting news for her fans – a new music video titled “Watan Yaad Rahega.” Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated release on the 10th of August. The diva took to her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak peek, sharing the captivating first poster of the song.

In the poster, Jannat Zubair stuns in an ethereal ensemble, wearing a sheer embellished beige salwar suit that exudes elegance. Her choice of attire perfectly complements her style and adds an extra layer of allure. The diva’s appearance is elevated with her signature long wavy hairdo, captivating kohled eyes, and a striking shade of red on her lips.

The poster emanates an aesthetic beauty, capturing Jannat Zubair’s charm and style in a single frame. The diva, clearly excited about the upcoming release, captioned the post with a patriotic touch, saying, “Watan Yaad Rahega 🇮🇳 Out tomorrow on my YouTube channel @zubairrahmani09 @vibhas.arora.”

With her announcement, Jannat Zubair has undoubtedly set the stage for an eagerly awaited musical treat that promises not only soulful melodies but also a visual feast. Fans can now eagerly anticipate the 10th of August to witness the magic she and her team have in store.

Are you excited to witness Jannat’s magic once again? Let us know in the comments below

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

