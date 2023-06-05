ADVERTISEMENT
Jasmin Bhasin's adorable camel love moment in Abu Dhabi

Jasmin Bhasin has always been a slayer and an entertainer when it comes to melting hearts with her cute and adorable social media posts. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at her end in Abu Dhabi. We bet you will love it for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
05 Jun,2023 05:54:18
Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most sensational and hardworking actresses in the Hindi TV space at present. Slowly and steadily, Jasmin has started to spread her wings like a true diva and in the process, she has also done good credible work in other industries as wepl. We must take note of the fact that Jasmin has been a part of the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry for many years and well, with every new year as well as new project that she undertakes, she continues to climb the ladder of success higher and higher in order to become the favourite of the masses. Each and everything that Jasmin does in today’s time from her end becomes viral and a reason to celebrate and feel happy for her fans. Well, we truly love every bit of it. Some time back, she was having a blast while enjoying her trip at Madrid and well, the photos and reels were extremely aesthetic for real.

Check out how Jasmin Bhasin takes over internet by storm with her Abu Dhabi avatar with a camel:

One of the best and most important things about Jasmin Bhasin has to be the fact that come what may, she’s never really short of confidence due to which, whenever she tries any new fashion and swag avatar, 9/10 times, it works wonderfully on her and for all the good reasons. Well, to tell you all a little bit about her latest social media post, this time, the focus is more on her travel diaries where she’s seen having a blast with a cute camel. She’s seen petting the camel in a cute way and well, even the camel visibly looks very comfortable in her presence. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love folks? Well, here you go –

Jasmin Bhasin's adorable camel love moment in Abu Dhabi 812728

Jasmin Bhasin's adorable camel love moment in Abu Dhabi 812729

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

