The Bigg Boss beauties, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli are here again, leaving us baffled with their posts from recent trips. While Jasmin Bhasin dropped a stylish video from her Madrid trip, Nikki Tamboli on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a reel from the London streets as she takes a walk.

Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram handle to share the video on a Friday. The actress can be seen wearing a beautiful denim crop top. She teamed the top with low waist baggy denim jeans. The actress rounded it off with long wavy hair and black shades. She walked as she vibed to the popular trendy song ‘Pretty Girls Walk.’ Sharing the video, she wrote, “Another one from Madrid ❤️ #reelsinstagram #reelsvideo #trendingreels”

Here take a look-

Nikki Tamboli on the other took to her Instagram handle to share reel from the London streets. The actress can be seen taking a walk, looking all dolled up in a checkered black and white trench coat. She topped it on her black high neck warm ensemble.

For makeup, Nikki completed the look with beautiful, gorgeous dewy eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude pink glossy lips. She completed the look with a pair of diamond earrings and high fitted black leather boots.

Here take a look-

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Where have you Ben all my life?????? 😜💕💃🏻

#london #londonlife #londonfashion.” The actress can be seen visiting luxe showrooms in London as she gets in the mood for some shopping.