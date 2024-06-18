Jiya Shankar Vs. Avneet Kaur: Who Nails The Blue Backless Gown Look

Jiya Shankar and Avneet Kaur are well-known and talented actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. Their fashion sense is exquisite, and we can’t get enough of their impeccable style. The two divas are up for a fashion face-off, rocking blue backless gowns. Take a look below!

Jiya Shankar And Avneet Kaur’s Backless Gown Look-

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar’s fashion choice is a masterclass in sophistication and elegance. Her blue strapless, deep backless gown, with a side waist keyhole, is a modern twist on classic beauty. The elastic line on the hipline and the bodycon silhouette accentuate her figure, while her minimal accessories, like delicate gold earrings, perfectly complement the gown’s color. Her middle-partition soft waves and open tresses highlight the backless detail, and her makeup, with brown eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and matte lips, enhances her natural features, keeping the look glamorous yet understated.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur brings a youthful and vibrant energy to her fashion choices, blending trendiness with elegance. Unlike Jiya, Avneet opts for an ice blue gown with strappy sleeves and a unique elastic line on the hipline, showcasing her fiery fashion sense. She accessories with statement jewelry like silver earrings and a kada, adding a touch of drama to her ensemble. Avneet opts for a sleek middle-parted high long braid hairstyle paired with glam makeup that includes striking eye makeup, shimmery blushy cheeks, and glossy pastel pink lip color to complement the gown’s vibrancy.

Jiya Shankar and Avneet Kaur bring their unique flair and charm to the blue backless gown look, each showcasing their elegant and fashion-forward style.

