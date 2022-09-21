Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari have now joined hands to work up a dance video together, to the song ‘Kesariyo’. While we all know that both of them are stunning and pro dancers, as Kaur shared a glimpse of the same on her social media, we aren’t stopping loving their skills even more.

Avneet Kaur sharing the video, wrote, “Navratri feels be like Kesariyo Rang. The official video is out now on @vyrloriginals YouTube channel.”

Here take a look-

A fan wrote, “I loved it so much”

Another commented, “Your beautiful danceeeee”

On the work front, Avneet Kaur recently wrapped up the shooting of Tiku Weds Sheru, while Shantanu Maheshwari earned immense love and praise for his stunning acting chops in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, where he worked with Alia Bhatt.

While that, both the stars have gotten fame with their work on television with shows like Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Dil Dosti Dance, respectively.