Khadari: Surbhi Jyoti drops mushy moment with Gurnam Bhullar from sets

Scheduled for release on February 9, 2024, ‘Khadari’ not only marks a significant cinematic venture for Gurnam Bhullar but also brings the Pollywood debut of the acclaimed Surbhi Jyoti. This exciting development has added an extra layer of anticipation among fans, who are eager to witness Surbhi’s performance on the Punjabi silver screen.

For Gurnam Bhullar, ‘Khadari’ sets the stage for his first cinematic endeavor of 2024, promising an engaging start to the year for his dedicated fan base. The film’s release holds the promise of delivering a compelling storyline and noteworthy performances, making it a much-anticipated addition to the Pollywood calendar.

Taking the excitement to social media, Surbhi Jyoti shared a captivating picture with Gurnam Bhullar on her Instagram handle. In the post, she encouraged fans to mark February 9 on their calendars and catch ‘Khadari’ in theaters. The chemistry between the two stars, evident in the stunning photo, hints at the on-screen magic that awaits audiences.

As the release date approaches, the buzz around ‘Khadari’ continues to grow, fueled by the combined charm of Gurnam Bhullar’s established presence and Surbhi Jyoti’s eagerly awaited Pollywood debut. The picture shared by Surbhi not only sparks excitement but also showcases the chemistry that will unfold on the silver screen, leaving fans counting down the days until they can experience this cinematic treat.