Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Shilpa Shinde Turns Water Baby, Flaunts Her Amazing Swimming Skills, Watch!

Shilpa Shinde is the most attractive actress on television. She is an amazing actress who has received a lot of affection from her fans. The actress has participated in several television shows and is well-known for her impressive performances. She was the winner of the Bigg Boss 11. The KKK 14 contestant is known for playing Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in & TV’s serial Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! Recently, the actress uploaded a video of herself on Instagram demonstrating her impressive swimming abilities in the pool. Take a look at the video below-

Shilpa Shinde’s Water Baby Moment In Pool-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress appeared in a teal blue sleeveless, backless top and black shorts. She rounded off her look with a wet half-open hairstyle and blue-shaded underwater glasses. In the video, she flaunts her stunning swimming skills while floating on the water, makes underwater moves, and also gives a glimpse of her few candid photos in the video.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Heat and insult are the more you feel, so stop worrying and drink water. And stay in the water” with three smiley emojis.

Shilpa Shinde posts personal photos and selfies on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her off- and on-screen life, including moments with friends and family and her daily activities. The actress has 678k followers on Instagram. Shilpa also interacts with her fans through Instagram live sessions and Q&A sessions.

