Romit Raj Opens Up About His Past With Shilpa Shinde And Finding Happiness With Wife Tina Kakkar

Romit told that this relationship started in 2007, when both of them were shooting for the serial ‘Maykaa’. From there, friendship happened, and then love. Both of them got engaged in the year 2009. Preparations for the wedding had also started, cards were also printed.

But about 6 months after the engagement, Shilpa said that she did not want to get married. Then both of them took a decision together and ended the relationship.

Romit told that the next day he went to meet Shilpa’s mother and brother. Shilpa’s mother said that both are right in their place.

When all this happened, the reaction of Romit’s parents was that till a few days ago there were news of marriage, and now the relationship is breaking.

When Siddharth asked if he had ever met Shilpa again, Romit clearly said, ‘No, we never talked or met. I saw her once at an event, but we never talked.’

During the conversation, Romit also mentioned his first breakup. He said that when he was 21 years old, his first girlfriend wanted to marry him, but he was very young at that time.

Romit on his wife Tina Kakkar

He praised his wife Tina and said, ‘She is a gift from God, she is like an angel.’

And today he is very happy and satisfied with his life.

Romit Raj married media professional Tina Kakkar Prasher on March 28 in Pune. Both Romit and Tina are Punjabis and have studied mostly in Kolkata. The two met on the Internet and communicated only via email for about two years. Then they decided to get married.