Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla Poses With Romiit Raaj, Fans Call Them ‘Best Bhabhi-Devar’

StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by Rajan Shahi never misses a chance to captivate attention, whether introducing an amazing cast, planning another leap, or gripping storylines. Yet again, the new character Romiit Raaj as Rohit’s entry in the show is creating a lot of buzz. Romiit replaced Shivam Khajuria for this role. Though on-screen Romiit may appear upset, but his bond behind the scenes with the cast is amazing, especially Samridhii Shukla (Abhira). While the new Instagram photos make it evident, promoting fans to call them best.

Romiit, on his Instagram handle, shared a couple of photos with Samridhii Shukla. The duo pose together for the camera, flashing their beautiful smile, which also highlights their fun-filled chemistry off-camera. It seems that the photos are captured on the show sets. Sharing these adorable photos, the actor wrote, “Happiness shared is Happiness doubled. Dearest Fans, Lots of Love.”

As soon as Romiit shared the adorable photos with Samridhii, several users tagged them as the best sister-in-law and brother-in-law duo. A user wrote, “Best bhabhi devar duo.” “Arei arei devar bhabhi & Jeeja saali duo,” commented the second. The third asked for a reel video and said, “We want one reel from four of youu @samridhiishuklaofficial @rohitpurohit08 @garvita.ig @romitrajprasher.” And Samridhii reacted, “Welcome to the fam.”