Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Fame Shilpa Shinde Gets Nostalgic Over Ridhiema Tiwari’s Old Pic, Checkout

Shilpa Shinde is a popular Indian actress who has appeared in several television shows and won Bigg Boss season 11. After years of break, she made her comeback with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, but she didn’t make it there. Now, she has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. Fans anticipate seeing her on screen, and the actress expressed her reaction to co-star Ridhiema Tiwari’s old pic.

Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Ridhiema Tiwari’s Old Pic

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ridhiema Tiwari shared an old pic of her with Shilpa Shinde from the sets of the show the actresses worked together. In the image, Shilpa looks beautiful as a typical Maharashtrian woman wearing a traditional saree with a ponytail hairstyle, huge black bindi, bold black eyes, and Maharashtrian nath. In contrast, Ridhiema looks simple in a red saree with minimalistic traditional makeup. With the visuals, it seems the scene is from the show where they worked together. Sharing this photo, Ridhiema questioned Shilpa Shinde, “Remember This?”.

When sharing Ridhiema’s story, Shilpa Shinde gets nostalgic and says, “Absolutely sweetheart (with a red heart).” For those who don’t know about this old pic, let us reveal that Shilpa and Ridhiema co-starred in Life Ok’s show ‘Do Dil Ek Jaan,’ which featured Ayaz Ahmed and Nikita Sharma in lead roles. Shilpa Shinde played the role of Daya Mayi, replacing Kamya Punjabi, and Ridhiema played the role of Rasika, which made her popular in the entertainment world.