There is a song for every mood: Ridhiema Tiwari

Ridhiema Tiwari enjoys music and feels complete with music being a part of her daily lifestyle.

Actress Ridhiema Tiwari who is presently seen in Shemaroo Umang’s Raazz Mahal, sees music as a soothing force. She looks for motivation in music and gives time for this passion of hers to be followed.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ridhiema talks about her love for music.

What is your go-to song?

Jeete Aai Chal from the movie Neerja. In high spirits or low – this song imparts a lot of hope, strength and motivation.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Chaudhary sung by Memon Khan from Coke Studio. It gets me back to my energetic self and I start dancing immediately. This particular number is my secret to a HAPPY VIBE. Also there are a few retro Hindi songs like Leke pehla pehla pyaar, Hai apna dil to awaara , Pal pal dil ke paas, Phir chidi Raat. These are mandatory playlists for long drives.

Significance of listening to songs for you is:

There’s a song for every mood. Music is a tonic for complete rejuvenation. Listening to a great piece of music and lyrics help me reduce tiredness, and anxiety improves sleep and makes me happier. I feel anything that fills up my heart is meant for me. Music not only ignites my soul but it charges my system and fills me up with excitement too. Thank God there is a song for every mood because as actors, music holds a big significance to consistently carry and hold a certain emotion in a scene favouring better execution. For those who find it difficult to express themselves, music is a medium of catharsis too.

What is your favourite song?

I love music and listen to everything from folk to Hindi retro classics to English retro and new. To name one song is difficult but the one that comes to my mind immediately is Sawli si – Barfi movie.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Kabhi Khwaab mei Gazal by Talat Aziz & Dilesh Kaur from Daddy film.

Jas and I had started dating then and this song fueled and ignited more love between us. We played this on long drives & it would make us feel mushier in love.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

There are so many. Khuda Jaane – Bachna Ae Haseeno, Barfi all songs, even some old retro classics Uplift my mood immediately.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Kagaz ki Kashti Gazal by Jagjit Singh ji.

Your Favourite Dance Song?

All Sreedevi & Madhuri Dixit numbers. Salman Khan Hits too. It’s difficult to choose from these.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

Ek Tara (wake up Sid ). Gunja sa hai ek tara I modify and sing it as Jassa sa hai ek tara ( husband’s name is Jaskaran and when I sing this as Jassa sa – I mean to tell him that you are a Star )

Phir le aaya Dil – Barfi

A song that describes your family:

Neerja – Aisa kyu Maa

Lamhe – Gudiya Rani

Every time I listen to these I start crying because I start missing my mom so much.