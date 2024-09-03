Television | TV News

Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is going strong and in one of the recent promos of the show, an interesting turn took place. The promo saw a mild argument between contestants, Abhishek Kumar and Shilpa Shinde, especially after host Rohit Shetty asked them as to who according to them is the weakest Khiladi.

This led to Shinde immediately putting it out there that, according to her, it is Abhishek Kumar as he doesn’t perform his stunts well. To this, Kumar reacted saying that he does perform his stunts well. Shinde further reacted and said that you don’t do it, it just happens to you.

Kumar had the perfect comeback to that as he said, however it maybe but he is doing it better than Shinde who is now been eliminated twice and still come back-

This was met with immense reactions from the fans, who went on to remark how that was a great comeback. One fan said, ‘Shilpa is weak, she didn’t perform any stunt properly’, another one said, ‘acha perform ho ni jata Madam, karna padta hai, Abhishek strong’, then another one appreciated Kumar’s comeback to Shinde.

One would remember how Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started off rather controversially as well courtesy contestant Asim Riaz. The man’s outburst after a fight with Abhishek Kumar led to become one of the biggest talking points and he was soon removed from the show. The stunt-based reality show even started off poorly on the rating charts at that point of time.