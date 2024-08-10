StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 10th August: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhanak To Anupamaa

StarPlus shows dominate the TRP charts with engaging new storylines. We have compiled the latest updates from shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Jhanak to Anupamaa in one place.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In a surprising turn of events, the Poddar family’s ladies dress up in green lehengas to celebrate Hariyaali Teej. In contrast, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) tries to convince Dadisa to get him married to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). But Dadisa denies his request. Upon this, Armaan decides to marry Abhira in a temple and leaves the house. Armaan leaves his family and house for Abhira, which makes Abhira tense. Rohit (Romiit Raaj) also tries to convince Dadisa, but she doesn’t agree. It will be interesting to see how Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) will convince Dadisa to stop Armaan.

2) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) are ready for engagement. The duo looks gorgeous together. The legendary singer Shaan doubled the celebration with his songs during the Sangeet function. Savi and Rajat, being so far apart from each other, come close. They make hearts and lighten up the mood. The duo also indulges in romantic dances during the sangeet, making it unbelievable for two enemies to unite for marriage.

3) Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) calls Yashdeep and asks for the Child Welfare Centre’s contact number to find Adhya’s whereabouts, as Adhya was staying there. Adhya tries to call someone, but before she can, someone scares her, and Anupama senses that Adhya is in danger.

4) Jhanak

During the final round of the finale of Star Dancer, Arshi and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) come face to face. At the same time, Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) looks confused about whom to support. But during the dance performance, Jhanak gets distracted, which hints at Arshi’s new conspiracy. While everyone is shocked to see Jhanak stopping during the dance.