Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Nikki Tamboli burns internet with new photodump, we are crushing

Check out how Nikki Tamboli is burning hearts with her latest photodump

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most talented and admired divas that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Ever since the time Nikki Tamboli became a part of the reality show called Bigg Boss, it has done her career a whole world of good. After her success in Bigg Boss, Nikki Tamboli became a part of almost every popular digital music video project and digital brand collaboration that was seen on social media. Her social media game is crazy and well, that’s why, anything and everything that she does or shares from her end manages to connect with the minds and hearts of a lot of people.

Check out how Nikki Tamboli is seen winning hearts with her new photos:

Whenever Nikki Tamboli shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than a visual delight and spectacle for the fans out there. Well, this time, in order to burn our minds and hearts for real like never before, Nikki Tamboli is seen slaying like a pro in a silver and black combination silver shimmery outfit and well, seeing her swag, we simply can’t stop staring at her. Well, do you want to check her out and admire the same? See below folks –

Work Front:

Nikki Tamboli has earlier been part of TV shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and well, she’s also been a part of some music videos. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com