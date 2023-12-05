Madina is my dream destination: Mohammed Iqbal Khan

Mohammed Iqbal Khan, the versatile actor, who has entertained fans in shows like Kkavyanjali, Kahiin To Hoga, Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Waaris, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Nima Denzongpa and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Learner, lover, father

Are you a tattoo person?

I am not a tattoos person.

If you could be from any other era what would it be?

Prophet Muhammad’s Era.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I would love to have the superpower to be aware, 24/7.

Would you date a fan?

I am married already.

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there?

I don’t sing in shower.

Have any wild dreams you have seen?

Yes, I dreamt that I was holidaying in Kenya.

Your biggest or weirdest fear?

Fear of not being just.

Your dream destination?

Madina.

Your favourite past time?

Listening to music

