Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani Full Episode 36: Pallavi Gets Trapped In Babli Devi’s New Task

The users are witnessing intense drama in Dangal TV‘s popular show Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani. Now the viewers will see that Pallavi stops Anand bhaiya from slapping Priyanka, and she explains to him that his wife is a better half and beating her is very wrong.

Later, Babli Devi plans to increase Pallavi’s problem and gives her a new task where she has to remove stones from the sack of rice. This worries Pallavi, and she wonders how she will manage to go for the Sarvgun Sampan Competition’s form, but with her smartness, she manages to fill out the form on time and clean the rice. However, when she reaches home, Pallavi learns that her husband Arnav and his father have strictly prohibited participating in any competition.

Then comes Babli Devi and asks Pallavi if she has cleaned the rice. Pallavi gives Babli Devi the cleaned sack of rice, which shocks Babli Devi. So Babli Devi tells Pallavi that the picture is yet to be finished and gives her a new task where she has to make bundi ke lado until morning. Along with that, Babli Devi asks Pallavi if she has asked for money from her father, and then Arnav comes into the scene and makes it clear that Pallavi’s family will not pay unnecessarily. In contrast, Arnav’s father asks him, if not Pallavi, then who will cover up for the loss.

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box.