Dangal Family Awards 2024 is Set to Shine and Celebrate Family, Relationships, and Love with unparalleled Interest from Advertisers

India’s No. 1 TV channel – Dangal TV, is proud to announce the Dangal Family Awards 2024. This glittering ceremony will be a celebration of the channel’s achievements, its commitment to exceptional content, and collaborations that have made Dangal TV a family-favorite across the nation.

The Dangal Family Awards 2024 promises to recognize DANGAL TV’s success and also create a momentous occasion for the entire Dangal family – its viewers, talented actors, writers, and esteemed production houses. It will be a night full of unforgettable moments and entertainment.

Mr. Manish Singhal, Managing Director – Enter 10 Television Pvt Ltd; the parent company of DANGAL TV, expressed his feelings about this momentous milestone, saying “The Dangal Family Awards 2024 holds a very special place in hearts of our entire team and the viewers. We are also elated to welcome Dabur Red BAE Fresh Gel as our presenting Sponsor for the first edition of our awards show. Their commitment and encouragement are powerful testaments to the Dangal TV’s unparalleled appeal, history, and scope. Our vision is to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem where quality content succeeds, brands flourish, and audiences are engaged with excellent deliveries.”

Aside from Dabur Red BAE Fresh Gel as the presenting sponsor, DANGAL Family Awards 2024 flaunts of a prestigious lineup of sponsors, including ThumsUp and Vaidrishi as Co-powered by sponsors, Britannia Good Day, Navratna, Catch Masale and Ujala Supreme as Special partners. These sponsorships are further boosted by Dabur Glucoplus and Sprite as Associate Sponsors, collectively reflecting a dynamic collaboration of industry leaders with Dangal TV.

The Dangal Family Awards 2024 promises to be a remarkable evening of glamour and entertainment that celebrates family relationships and love as we come together to honour our achievements and embrace the spirit of family that defines Dangal TV.

Witness the celebration of family, achievement, and entertainment at the Dangal Family Awards 2024 on 17th March at 07:00 pm only on Dangal TV.