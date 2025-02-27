Actress Sonal Vengurlekar Joins Dangal TV’s Lekar Hum Deewana Dil

Actress Sonal Vengurlekar needs no introduction. The talented star has been part of several top shows, including Kundali Bhagya. She quit Kundali Bhagya in 2023, and after almost a year, she is all set to make her comeback with the new show Lekar Hum Deewana Dil on Dangal TV. The show features Gautam Vig and Gauri Chitranshi in the lead roles.

Now, the writer of the show, Shanti Bhushan, shared a video introducing the new character that Sonal will play. In the video, Sonal looks gorgeous in traditional pink attire, and her glowing pink face, rose ring, bindi, and smile seem to add more drama and entertainment to the show. The writer in the text wrote, “New entry Sonal Vengurlekar as Rati in Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, 9 PM daily on Dangal TV.”

View Instagram Post 1: Actress Sonal Vengurlekar Joins Dangal TV's Lekar Hum Deewana Dil

In addition, Gautam Vig and Gauri Chitranshi expressed their views on the new entry. The actor hinted that stress may increase now goofing about the plot, while Gauri highlighted that Gauri and Sonal may fight for Gautam in the show, hinting at the upcoming dramas.

Sonal Vengurlekar has appeared in top shows like Devyani Shastri in Shastri Sisters, Survi Barve and Khushi Dharmadhikari in Yeh Vaada Raha, Mandira Rajput in Saam Daam Dand Bhed, and Anjali Hinduja in Kundali Bhagya