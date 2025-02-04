Simba Nagpal To Romance Shagun Singh In Upcoming Dangal TV Show Sajan Ji Ghar Aye

Television actor Simba Nagpal is all set to return to screens with Dangal TV’s upcoming show Sajan Ji Ghar Aye. This time, the actor will romance Shagun Singh, who has appeared in shows like Dhartiputra Nandini (2023) and Mast Mauli (2023). In addition, Simba will reunite with his Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star Sudesh Berry. Both actors will reunite after three and a half years, and they will portray a father-son duo. Actress Neelima Singh will also appear in the show as the female protagonist’s mother.

According to reports from Saas Bahu Aur Sazish, Sajan Ji Ghar Aye will be a unique show. The storyline is such that after marriage, girls usually go to their in-laws’ house, but this time, the boy will come to the girl’s house with all his belongings. Also, Sudesh Berry will play a businessman, and Simba Nagpal will play his youngest son, who is an aspiring actor.

Simba Nagpal made his first appearance in a reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 11, in 20218. Later, he appeared in Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki from 2020 to 20121. He participated in Bigg Boss 15 in 2021, and in 2022, he appeared in Naagin 6 with Tejasswi Prakash. In 2023, he appeared in Barsaatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Shivangi, which went off air in February 2024.