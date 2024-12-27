Exclusive: Rachna Parulkar & Purnima Tiwari To Play Leads In Balaji Telefilms & Dangal TV’s Untitled TV Show

Good news for Ekta Kapoor fans: the famous producer is known for creating blockbuster TV shows, and yet again, the producer has come up with a new show in collaboration with a top TV channel, Dangal TV. This collaboration makes it clear that something new and exciting is stored for fans. From the makers of shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi, a new show will air on TV, treating the audience with something unexpected. Rachana Parulkar and Purnima Tiwari will play the female leads in the show on the other hand, Manav Dua will play the male lead.

Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Dangal TV, announces their upcoming untitled TV show, which is set to arrive in January 2025, making it the first show of the show. Produced by the visionary Ekta Kapoor and directed by the talented Ashish Patil, fans can get ready for a roller-coaster of emotions, drama, and family dynamics as gripping drama is all set to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and star-studded cast.

The untitled show is expected to launch at the end of January 2025. It promises to be a massive hit and a game-changer in the television space. Ekta Kapoor’s new show will offer the audience an intriguing tale revolving around two sisters who are poles apart—each with their own set of dreams, aspirations, and personalities. As they navigate the ups and downs of life, wedding drama becomes the backdrop for a narrative filled with emotional depth, conflict, and surprising twists.