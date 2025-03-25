Dangal TV New Show ‘ Dilwaali Dulha Le Jayegi’ Had a Spectacular Show Launch Event

Dangal TV continues to captivate audiences with its latest show, ‘Dilwaali Dulha Le Jayegi’—a heartwarming tale of love, hope, and destiny.

The highly anticipated drama was launched at a grand event at Apple Studios, Vasai, which became the season’s highlight with its vibrant, star-studded celebrations.

The event was nothing short of cinematic magic, immersing guests in the essence of DDLJ from the moment they arrived.

The lead cast, including Sanchita Ugale (Sukoon) and Sorab Bedi (Kartik), made a stunning entry in a classic Kaali Peeli taxi, setting the tone for an evening filled with tradition, nostalgia, and excitement.

The beats of live Punjabi dhol welcomed the stars, creating a celebratory atmosphere that reflected the show’s deep-rooted cultural essence.

The event unfolded with a special introduction skit by Sanchita Ugale, where she brought her character, Sukoon, to life, giving the audience a heartfelt glimpse into the emotional journey that lies ahead.

The experience was further enriched by AI-generated show narration, adding a unique, futuristic touch to the storytelling.

Adding to the grandeur, the entire DDLJ family took center stage for a high-energy dance performance, capturing the essence of love and resilience that defines the show.

The performance set the stage for the exclusive show screening, which offered media and guests a first-hand look at the gripping drama about to unfold.

The excitement continued with a press conference, where the cast and creators shared their thoughts on bringing this compelling story to life. 1-on-1 interviews allowed the media to dive deeper into the show’s themes, characters, and the creative journey behind it.

The evening ended on a high note with celebration coverage.

And, of course, no celebration is complete without indulgence—guests enjoyed a delightful F&B experience, making the evening even more intimate.

The grand launch event was just the beginning—get ready to witness the drama unfold every Mon-Sat evening at 6:30 PM on Dangal TV!