Exclusive: Ayesha Khan bags Dangal TV’s next

Ayesha Khan, the talented actress, who was seen in Atrangii TV’s show Tum Bin Jau Kahan, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be joining the cast of Dangal TV’s upcoming show which is produced by MAJ production (Mrinal Abhigyan Jha).

As per reports in media, Lakshay Handa, Prapti Shukla and Mouli Ganguly have been roped in to play titular roles. Now, a source shares, “Ayesha will play the role of lead girl’s chachi and will have grey shade.”

We buzzed Ayesha but did not get through to her.

