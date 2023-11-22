Manish Rani And Surbhi Jyoti Sass Up In Saree With Plunging Blouse, See Photos

The love for saree is unbound for an Indian girl. The elegance and style it provides can win any day. With the evolving fashion, the drape is now available in different styles, fabrics, and types. Sharing a glimpse of different types, Manisha Rani and Surbhi Jyoti sass their look in a saree with a plunging blouse. Let’s decode their style.

Manisha Rani’s Organza Saree

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Manisha Rani spreads her ethnic elegance in this stunning modern organza saree. The powder blue shade with the beautiful threadwork and sequin embroidery adds glamour. The actress sasss up her saree look by pairing it with the strappy sleeves plunging blouse. With the matching long blue jhumkas, bangles, and ring, Manisha strikes a balance between elegance and glamour.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Silk Saree

Qubool Hai, the actress, is known to make fans swoon with her fashion. The diva in her latest photos shows her sass in the saree style. The actress dons a mustard yellow silk saree with a gold border paired with a contrasting gold blouse with three-fourth sleeves and a plunging neckline accentuating her jaw-dropping collarbones. Unlike Manisha Rani, Surbhi keeps it simple with no accessories. In contrast, the red bindi complements her desi style.

So, whose sassy saree look did you like? Drop your choice in the comments box below.